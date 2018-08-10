Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest sentiment analysis study on the BFSI sector. The client wanted to gain a better understanding of the customer perception toward their products and develop robust strategies to respond to improve customer experience accordingly.

According to the BFSI sector experts at Quantzig,"Better technology in enabling the BFSI sector to deal with changing customer demands, enhance regulatory compliance, and improve operational efficiency is increasingly recognized by banking corporations across the globe."

The BFSI sector is undergoing a period of major turmoil which has resulted in a badly-shaken customer trust. The companies in this sector are now in the process of restoring customer confidence. Assertive customers are progressively demanding higher quality of services and ease of use from the banking companies. Furthermore, addressing issues such as aging technology, low efficiency of existing channels, the existence of complex processes, and high operating costs has become an immediate priority for the players in the BFSI sector.

The sentiment analysis solution helped the client gain useful insights into customer attitudes and their opinions. The solution also helped the client improve customer experience and attain better sales figures.

This sentiment analysis solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Understand the customer perception toward their products and accordingly develop robust strategies

Develop a proactive engagement strategy to monitor interactions between the client and the company

This sentiment analysis engagement offered predictive insights on:

Refining their business models and designing tailored marketing campaigns

Combining the information from social networking sites and identifying new target segments

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

