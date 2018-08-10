sprite-preloader
WKN: 1874 ISIN: GB0030329360 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
10.08.2018 | 16:34
WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, August 10

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMartin Read
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChairman and Non-executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWincanton Plc
b)LEI213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 10p each


ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transaction Purchase of 36,509 shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£2.72536,509
d)Aggregated information N/A single transaction
e)Date of the transaction10 August 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange

© 2018 PR Newswire