The "Europe Confectionery Market Segmented by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe confectionery market is expected to reach USD 83 billion by 2023, witnessing a stable CAGR of 3%, during the forecast period.
Confectionery consumption volume in the region surpassed 5,875 million KG in 2017, moving at steady volume growth rate. Western Europe dominates the chocolate sale followed by central and Eastern Europe. Increased demand for higher quality cocoa products and premium chocolate accelerated confectionery sale in Europe.
Germany and UK are the largest market growing at a steady growth rate. Western Europe confectionery sale have affected by the declining gum consumption in the countries. Increased demand for organic and high cocoa chocolate have fueled the confectionery market growth.
Key Highlights
- Organic in High Demand
- Chocolate Craving Dominates
Key Developments
- April 2018 Nestle recently launched Ruby Chocolate in UK on 10th April, which is the first new natural color chocolate after white chocolate introduced by nestle 80 years back. This chocolate is made from ruby/pink cocoa bean.
