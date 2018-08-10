Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2018) - Makena Resources Inc. (CSE: MKNA) (FSE: 45CN) (OTC: CANSF) (the "Company" or "Makena") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a 30-day due diligence period for a Property ("the Property") located close to the Forrest Kerr Gold property under exploration by Aben Resources Ltd. ("Aben").

The Property covers 3,028 hectares of felsic intrusive located 1.1km west of the Forrest Kerr Gold property and approximately 9.5km southwest of the recent discovery done by Aben which consist of 38.7 g/t gold over 10.0 meters ("m"), including 62.4 g/t gold over 6m. The 6m intersection also include 331 g/t gold over 1m.

Makena's Chief Executive Officer, Spencer Smyl stated, "Makena is excited to have a chance to review a Property that is close to the discovery done by Aben Resources Ltd. This provides the Company with an opportunity to expand its gold properties portfolio in another very hot area of Canada. Canada is among the best jurisdiction in the world for mineral exploration and Makena has recently acquired a gold property in Newfoundland, near Sokoman Iron Corp.'s 44.96 g/t Au over 11.90m discovery; and also holds a lithium property in Quebec."

The Company has an exclusive 30-day due diligence period with the sole ability to determine if it will proceed with an option or a purchase of the project.

Qualified Person

Steven Lauzier, P.Geo OGQ, A Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines, has reviewed and approved the technical content provided in this news release.

If you would like to be added to Makena's news distribution list please send your email address to info@makenaresources.com or visit makenaresources.com.

About Makena Resources

Makena Resources is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of its assets in Canada.

Contact Information

Tel: 1.604.685.5150

Fax: 1(604) 689-1733

"Spencer Smyl"

President, Secretary, Director

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.