Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2018) - THC BioMed (CSE: THC) (OTCQB: THCBF) (FSE: TFHD), arguably Canada's largest supplier of legal Cannabis Genetics, has developed a cannabis beverage that mimics alcohol in that the uplifting and energizing effects of the cannabis is felt by the consumer in a short period of time. THC believes that this beverage is a solution to a major problem with cannabis beverages and edibles, as current products cause fatigue and drowsiness.

John Miller, CEO, stated: "THC has conducted extensive research on cannabis edibles and beverages and I have found our product to be exclusive in its category. Our product is absolutely unique in contrast to other products in the industry that simply cannot deliver the expected experience, especially if you are a frequent cannabis user. We are thrilled to have formulated a cannabis beverage that is purely organic, works in a recreational setting and can offer even the most seasoned consumers an entirely new and invigorating experience."

Furthermore, it is the first cannabis beverage known to THC that delivers both mental and body highs through ingestion. THC intends to patent this formula and is confident its beverage, to be named "THC KISS", when legally allowed, will bring a fresh experience to the adult use recreational cannabis market. Although production and sale of the beverage is not currently legal in Canada, it may become legal at a later date.

Sylvain Charlebois, a professor at Dalhousie University and expert in food distribution and policy, says cannabis-infused snacks and beverages "stand to shake up current players in the food sector."

"With adequate safety measures, edibles present a hugely profitable opportunity for the Canadian food industry. No one really knows for certain what the market potential is for cannabis, much less for edibles, but growth opportunities are palatable."

THC, a Licensed Producer under Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations, also produces and sells dried and fresh marijuana and cannabis oil for medical purposes. THC is a leader in scientific research and the development of products and services related to the medical cannabis industry, and company management believes THC is well-positioned to be in the forefront of this rapidly growing industry.

THC BioMed is included in the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF, the first and world's largest ETF offering direct exposure to North America's top marijuana bioengineering and production companies.

For more information, please visit www.THCbiomed.com, contact John Miller, President & CEO, at 1-844-THCMEDS or email info@THCbiomed.com.

