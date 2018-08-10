Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2018) - Crop Infrastructure Corp. (CSE:CROP) (OTC Pink: CRXPF) has announced that its tenant at its California property has started harvesting 10,000 square feet of cannabis greenhouses. Located in Humboldt County, California the property is 8.46 acres and currently houses a 10,000 square foot greenhouse as well as a barn, garage and residence.

The property is zoned for a 10,000 square foot medical and a 20,000 square foot recreational cannabis license. On site are five 5,000-gallon water tanks, a well and pump house and a 30 x 60 ft. drying shed.

The operation began in the first of five 2,000 square feet greenhouses and the remaining four greenhouses will be harvested at the rate of one per week. As each greenhouse is harvested new starter plants will populate the canopy space. Once the crops have all been taken down an additional 20,000 sq. ft of canopy crop will be harvested at which time the plants should be mature.

Michael Yorke, CEO, stated: "This is an exciting time at CROP as our California property's tenant reaches its first harvest. First production is always a very important milestone as the results will be analyzed closely and will give an indication of what is not only achievable long term on this property, but also similar ones."

CROP recently announced a 50% net royalty on the Air Chronic Vaporizer, a high quality low cost product that can be used with cannabis, tobacco and oils, and is now available for pre-order at US$79.99 on www.AIRChronic.com. To gain brand awareness for the line, CROP will fund and assist Air Chronic with a social media marketing campaign targeting influencers in the cannabis space. A 2017 global e-cigarette and vaporizer market analysis and trends report stated the market is poised to reach approximately US$61.4 billion by 2025.

Michael Yorke added: "CROP continues to diversify its portfolio of cannabis related assets with the addition of this net 50% royalty on the Air Chronic Vaporizer line. Vaping is an increasing trend amongst cannabis users due to its ease of use and number of benefits compared to traditional consumption methods. We are excited by the initial social interest in Air Chronic Vapes and are pleased to offer this quality product at an extremely competitive price compared to similar models."

CROP is primarily engaged in the business of investing, constructing, owning and leasing greenhouse projects as part of the provision of turnkey real estate solutions for lease-to-licensed cannabis producers and processors. The company's portfolio of projects includes cultivation properties in California, Washington State, Nevada, Italy, and Jamaica and a joint venture on West Hollywood and San Bernardino dispensary applications. CROP has developed a portfolio of 15 Cannabis brands and has US and Italian distribution rights to a line of over 55 cannabis topical products from The Yield Growth Corp.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.cropcorp.com, contact Michael Yorke, CEO, at 604-484-4206 or email info@cropcorp.com.

