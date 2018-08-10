Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Caterpillar Inc. Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 10-Q 10-Aug-2018 / 17:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CATERPILLAR INC. FILES FORM 10-Q DEERFIELD, Ill.- 7 August 2018 - Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT / NYSE Euronext: CATR) informs its stockholders that today, a Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Caterpillar files electronically with the SEC required reports on Form 8-K, Form 10-Q, Form 10-K and Form 11-K; proxy materials; ownership reports for insiders as required by Section 16(a) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and registration statements on Forms S-3 and S-8, as necessary; and other forms or reports, as required. All of the forms and reports filed electronically with the SEC are available on the SEC Internet site (www.sec.gov). Caterpillar also maintains an Internet site (www.Caterpillar.com) and copies of its annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and any amendments to these reports filed or furnished with the SEC are available free of charge through Caterpillar's Internet site (www.Caterpillar.com/secfilings) as soon as reasonably practicable after the relevant document has been filed with the SEC. CONTACT: Corrie Scott, Corporate Public Affairs, +1- 224-551-4133 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Caterpillar Inc.: Files Form 10-Q Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=BDPTXACHWQ [1] Language: English Company: Caterpillar Inc. 500 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100 60015 Deerfield, Illinois United States Phone: 224-551-4000 Internet: www.caterpillar.com ISIN: US1491231015 Euronext Ticker: CATR AMF Category: Terms of availability of the half-yearly financial report End of Announcement EQS News Service 713215 10-Aug-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8db260e18db94b3ced2de9461c27a041&application_id=713215&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

