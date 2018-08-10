sprite-preloader
Freitag, 10.08.2018

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 10


10 August 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 17,000 of its 1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 4906.565p. The highest price paid per share was 4951.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 4879.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0188% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Rightmove has purchased to date 39,794,605 of its own shares since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 90,439,383. Rightmove holds 1,671,420 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Sandra Odell 01908 712 058

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
2204908 08:05:48
1394918 08:13:32
924918 08:13:32
174938 08:37:24
2004938 08:37:24
2374938 08:45:10
2024933 08:51:49
1964938 09:14:42
524938 09:23:48
2284936 09:24:49
2064938 09:29:35
2054932 09:32:56
2334927 09:38:35
2304918 09:48:02
2144917 09:57:34
2314921 10:07:22
2394916 10:13:47
624920 10:19:35
1684920 10:19:35
2084919 10:27:23
2124914 10:39:27
834912 10:40:03
2274913 10:41:04
914909 10:52:33
1124909 10:52:33
384911 10:59:06
1934911 10:59:11
2164915 11:07:19
2094921 11:22:05
2374919 11:29:28
2234916 11:44:43
264917 11:44:43
1004916 11:44:43
904916 11:44:43
1004907 11:58:08
104907 11:58:11
134907 11:58:11
904907 11:58:11
2094904 12:02:24
104900 12:07:25
904900 12:07:25
284900 12:10:44
2414903 12:14:49
274903 12:21:28
1094903 12:23:18
924903 12:23:18
904906 12:35:03
334906 12:36:01
1894906 12:36:01
464899 12:42:04
1504899 12:42:04
2074893 12:52:46
1504898 13:03:56
444898 13:03:56
24898 13:03:56
2194899 13:14:03
2394895 13:22:07
2414900 13:30:49
904899 13:36:06
2144898 13:36:35
2244898 13:44:27
904892 13:50:20
2294889 13:53:22
524892 13:59:55
1684892 13:59:55
2074894 14:05:30
2074892 14:11:31
524890 14:16:28
1534893 14:18:02
664893 14:18:02
2024892 14:22:57
1974891 14:28:57
1104891 14:31:35
1974894 14:34:51
2134898 14:37:57
174898 14:37:57
1604901 14:43:30
624901 14:43:30
204901 14:48:04
1814901 14:48:04
2124901 14:53:59
1264899 14:54:50
844899 14:54:55
2224900 15:00:31
804901 15:04:08
244901 15:04:08
374901 15:04:08
364901 15:04:08
904901 15:04:08
434902 15:07:55
1644902 15:07:55
2234902 15:10:32
234906 15:14:50
224906 15:14:50
1814906 15:14:50
904908 15:19:39
2334907 15:20:01
104907 15:20:01
2214906 15:24:02
1534908 15:28:07
594908 15:28:07
24905 15:32:03
2044905 15:32:59
204905 15:32:59
654907 15:38:38
1554907 15:38:38
2404905 15:38:38
2114898 15:44:07
2204898 15:48:23
1884894 15:51:13
314894 15:51:13
1204897 15:55:57
1014897 15:55:57
1304894 15:59:02
794894 15:59:02
1574891 16:01:29
854891 16:01:29
2134898 16:04:01
904897 16:07:11
904897 16:07:11
2114896 16:09:53
1104898 16:12:06
434900 16:14:32
1884900 16:14:32
174897 16:16:38
904897 16:16:38
1004897 16:16:38
1314896 16:17:38

