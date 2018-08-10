Marijuana News Today
The marijuana news today puts the medical marijuana industry in a whole new light as the first ever U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved cannabis prescription drug was recently priced.
And it's not cheap.
Epidiolex, a drug to treat epilepsy in children, and which has as an active ingredient, was approved by the FDA earlier this year for prescription use.
A call with investors this week revealed that the drug would cost a patient a whopping $32,500 per year.
