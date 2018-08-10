Kelley Kronenberg Taps Veteran Litigator to Lead Firm's Commercial Creditors Rights Bankruptcy Group

James Silver is Another Key Acquisition for the Firm's Bankruptcy and Complex Commercial Litigation Practice

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2018 / Kelley Kronenberg, a diverse business law firm, announced that James D. Silver has joined the firm's Fort Lauderdale office as a Partner. He brings more than three decades of experience in business bankruptcy matters and complex commercial litigation.

Prior to joining Kelley Kronenberg, Silver led the bankruptcy and creditors' rights practice group at Conrad & Scherer where he handled business bankruptcy and creditors rights matters, complex business disputes, receivership and commercial fraud cases. Most notably, he was an integral part of a legal team that assisted more than 80 investors defrauded in the Rothstein Ponzi Scheme in recovering nearly a quarter-billion dollars. Silver took a lead role in the firm's bankruptcy representation in the bankruptcy of Rothstein's defunct law firm and other Rothstein Ponzi scheme related bankruptcies. Silver actively participated on the creditors committee and defended a number of clawback claims asserted against various client investors.

'We are indeed lucky to have someone of Jim's caliber join our firm and help us expand our business litigation and bankruptcy capabilities,' said Michael J. Fichtel, Kelley Kronenberg CEO and Principal Partner. 'With his 30 years of experience on the business bankruptcy, creditors rights, and business litigation side of the practice, he brings a great deal of value to the team.'

'With a significant geographical footprint in Florida, Kelley Kronenberg provides a great platform to deliver excellent service and results to my clients,' said Silver. 'I am looking forward to working with a talented group of attorneys and staff, and helping grow the firm's commercial litigation, creditors rights, and commercial bankruptcy business.'

His high-profile cases have included the bankruptcy representation of the State of Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, Palm Beach Capital and the City of Port St. Lucie in connection with the settlement of their fraud and other claims against former officers and directors of a digital effects company which filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware. In the same case, Silver successfully represented the State of Florida Department of Economic Opportunity in having its state court litigation remanded to the Florida state court after one of the primary defendants removed the case to bankruptcy court. In an SEC enforcement action, the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida appointed Silver receiver over various entities engaged in a multi-state Ponzi-scheme involving wireless credit card terminals.

Silver has received a number of honors and acknowledgments for his accomplishments. The Daily Business Review named him a Most Effective Lawyer, along with his co-counsel and the Creditors Committee counsel, for work on Scott Rothstein's defunct law firm's bankruptcy case in connection with the Ponzi scheme. This year, he was selected by his peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America.

Silver earned his Bachelors of Science from Arizona State University. He went on to receive his Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from the University of Miami School of Law, where he was a member of the Law Review. While in law school, he also served as Associate Research Editor of the Law Review.

Silver is a certified Circuit Court mediator in Florida, and is admitted to practice law in Florida, as well as the United States District Court Southern, Middle and Northern Districts of Florida.

About Kelley Kronenberg

Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 120 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of nine offices in Florida and Illinois. Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the top 20 largest law firms in Florida by Florida Trend and the Daily Business Review, and has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®. More information on practice areas and office locations is available at www.kelleykronenberg.com.

