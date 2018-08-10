Junhsue China: China 820WWEC Educators Conference Showed on the Giant Screen of Nasdaq

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2018 / August 1st of the year of 2018 coincided with the 91st anniversary of the founding of China's armed forces. 820WWEC educators conference appeared dazzlingly on the world's biggest screen - the Nasdaq. 820WWEC educators conference is a large-scale pan-education industry summit sponsored by Junhsue China.

As we all know, the Nasdaq screen is located in Times Square, New York, USA - a prime location with more than 300,000 visitors every day and about 100 million visitors per year. It perfectly combines commercial finance with high-tech and arts. Giants like Facebook, Baidu, Tencent and Alibaba have all appeared on this world-class screen. What it represents has become a coveted honor for global companies.

This login is the second wonderful appearance of 820WWEC educators conference in the global financial and business center after its debut in 2017.

820WWEC educators conference will gather experts, scholars, and social elites from many different circles of capitals from home and abroad, academics, education, literacy and art, politics and business. With education as the core, in the forms of such as the keynote speech, round table forum and workshop, the management styles of teaching and education and ideas of innovational education will be exchanged on multi-facets and multi-dimensions at this conference.

The upcoming educators conference in Shanghai will meet all educators with a new look, bringing greetings from Chinese education to the world, demonstrating the strength of Chinese education and foreshadowing that China will accelerate the internationalization of education.

820WWEC educators conference which has accumulated and precipitated over the past 5 years, has won wide praise from all circles of society and Chinese and foreign people. It has been praised by the mainstream media at home and abroad as a warm cross - border event in the global education industry.

