The "2018 Outlook on Sustainability Indicators of UK Water Utilities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides an outlook of the sustainability of UK's water utilities. It covers some of the key sustainability indicators and performance of water utilities with respect to these indicators and solutions to address the issues faced by utilities with case studies.

The key themes that have been broadly classified under the following:

Protect and promote public health

Provide high-quality, reliable and value-for-money service

Response to climate change

Reducing environmental impacts.

The study also encompasses an executive summary indicating the average performance of water utilities in terms of sustainability. It also covers top sustainability trends of UK utilities, followed by top predictions for the year 2018.

The study also elaborates on some of the critical future challenges that will be faced by utilities. Some of these challenges include climate change and adverse weather events, increase in population, micropollutants, availability of water treatment chemicals due to depleting resources, and water security. The most important challenge faced by most utilities in the world is climate change. Its implications-drought, flooding, depletion of water quality, and rise of sea level-have been elaborated in the study.

The research service covers the Mega Trends that impact the sustainability of UK water utilities. These include innovation to zero, climate change, and smart is the new green. Key growth opportunities include disruptive applications such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and virtual reality. There are many AI and machine learning platforms in the world working across many industries with information on companies that are using AI to address pipe leakage. The study covers examples of water utilities across the world that use virtual reality to perform operation and maintenance of treatment plants.

The study provides a comparison of water utilities with respect to key sustainability indicators. The exhibits also demonstrate how the utilities have performed in the current year (2016-2017) compared to the previous year (2015-2016).

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. UK Water Utilities Future Challenges

3. Research Scope

4. UK Water Utilities Sustainability Indicators Outlook

5. Protect and Promote Public Health Outlook

6. Provide High-quality, Reliable, and Value-for-money Service

7. Response to Climate Change

8. Reducing Environmental Impacts

9. Mega Trends

10. Growth Opportunities

11. Key Conclusions

