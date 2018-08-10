Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2018) - Jeff Swinoga, President & CEO of First Mining Gold Corp. talks about the company's hopes of becoming a large gold producer in Canada.

First Mining Gold is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the weeks of August 13 - 26, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSX: FF):

First Mining Gold Corp. is an emerging development company with a diversified portfolio of gold projects in North America. Having assembled a large resource base of 7 million ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories and 5 million ounces of gold in the Inferred category in mining friendly jurisdictions of eastern Canada, First Mining is now focused on advancing its assets towards production. The Company currently holds a portfolio of 25 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in the US and Canada. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and are distributed online on top financial portals including: Thomson Reuters, BNN.ca, and Stockhouse.com. They are also disseminated via a video news release to several financial portals including Globe Investor, OTC Markets, TMX Money, and The National Post.

