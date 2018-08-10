sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,28 Euro		+0,014
+5,26 %
WKN: A2JBPS ISIN: CA3208901064 Ticker-Symbol: FMG 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST MINING GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRST MINING GOLD CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,279
0,295
20:00
0,28
0,294
19:48
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRST MINING GOLD CORP
FIRST MINING GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIRST MINING GOLD CORP0,28+5,26 %