Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2018) - Daniel Major, CEO of GoviEx Uranium speaks about the company's three projects in Africa, two of which are fully permitted.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/goviex-uranium-ceo-clip-90sec/

GoviEx Uranium is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel the weeks of August 13 - 26, 2018 Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

GoviEx Uranium (TSXV: GXU)

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its other uranium properties in Africa.

www.goviex.com

