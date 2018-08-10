Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2018) - Backstageplay Inc. (NEX: BP) (the "Company") announced that it applied today to the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the term of the warrants issued in connection with its November and December 2017 private placements, which are scheduled to expire in November and December of 2018.

The following warrants will be extended: 337,500 warrants to purchase one half of one common share of the Company at a price of $0.50 per warrant share will be extended to expire on November 1, 2019; 1,851,427 warrants to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.75 per warrant share will be extended to expire on December 21, 2019; and 147,571 warrants to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.75 per warrant share will be extended to expire on December 28, 2019. All of the above is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

