Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in 4DX Exceeds $27 Million at Box Office

The Best-Performing Title in 4DX History, Universal Pictures Blockbuster Draws 2 Million Attendees

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX (www.cj4dx.com), the world's leading 4D cinema company, announced today that Universal Pictures' Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has become the highest grossing film for the innovative cinematic format, and the second film to surpass two million in attendance.

This news comes as the film continues its run across 71 territories, opening most recently in Japan with the highest opening weekend 4DX occupancy rate of 84%. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has grossed over $27 million in box office to date in 4DX.

In a record-breaking year for the 4DX format - featuring choreographed seat movements, vibrations and environmental effects tailored for each key aspect of the film - several blockbuster movies have generated one million or more attendees. In a significant milestone, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has doubled those audience numbers with its 4DX release.

"The Jurassic World franchise is an excellent fit to be formatted into 4DX because of the wild action as the stars are chased through the jungle and eventually through the city. Our skilled producers presented an amazing version of the blockbuster film, tapping into the full capabilities of what 4DX has to offer, allowing moviegoers to experience the most premium theatrical technology available today," said Byung-Hwan Choi, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which has now surpassed $1.2B in global box office, is just the latest Universal title to over-perform in the 4DX format. Along with Jurassic World and The Fate of the Furious, Universal now holds 3 of the top 5 all-time 4DX results.

Added Mr. Choi, "We are excited to see our relationship with Universal continue to grow with more successes in the near future." The companies have 3 more films scheduled for 4DX release this year.