sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 12.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,84 Euro		-0,35
-2,87 %
WKN: A0RGFW ISIN: US15911M1071 Ticker-Symbol: 0CYA 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,645
11,822
11.08.
11,68
11,79
10.08.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED ADR
CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED ADR11,84-2,87 %