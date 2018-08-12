SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Agriculture Sprayers Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. According to this report, this category will experience an accelerated growth owing to the increasing demand for electric agriculture sprayer, especially in rural areas. This is due to the low operation costs of such sprayers, owing to the subsidies provided to the farmers.

"Buyers are advised to engage with suppliers who can provide replacement programs such as buy-back schemes. This will give the buyers access to easier options in terms of disposing products that are nearing their life cycle," says SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the components and spares category offer key insights into strategic sourcing and category pricing metrics which aid both the buyers and suppliers to devise a cost-effective and optimal category procurement strategy. The reports also set supplier selection benchmarks to help the buyers evaluate suppliers based on their category requirements. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for agriculture sprayers market.

Growing demand for electric agriculture sprayers

Increasing usage of drone-like aerial agriculture sprayers

Report scope snapshot: Agriculture sprayers market

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Market insights

Regional spend dynamics

Regional influence on global spend

Regional spend opportunity for suppliers

Category management strategy

Category management objectives

Supplier and buyer KPIs

Outsourcing category management activities

