SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Cable Car and Ropeways Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report The transportation sector is shifting their preference towards ropeway installations, such as aerial tramways, over other modes of transport because of the cost-effectiveness and safety of a ropeway. This is significantly boosting the spend growth momentum and demand for different types of cable car and ropeways.

"Maintenance of cable care and ropeway is costly and complex. Hence, buyers are advised to include repair and maintenance systems in the sales contracts with the system supplier," says SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh. "Evaluating suppliers based on their R&D capabilities ensures enhancement of safety and good performance of the equipment," added Angad

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the heavy industry category offer significant insights into sourcing and procurement best practices and identifies key cost and volume drivers impacting pricing. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the sustainability and supplier operational capability matrix for the category.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the cable car and ropeway market.

Ropeway installation with lesser expenditure

Increasing popularity of skiing

Report scope snapshot: Cable car and ropeways market

US market insights

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

