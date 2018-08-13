CENTRESTAGE website: http://centrestage.com.hk Young Fashion Designers' Contest 2018: http://www.fashionally.com Photo Download Website: https://bit.ly/2vxq3p1 For more information or to request interviews, please contact: Sinclair at +852 2915 1234 Nikki McLucas, nikki@sinclaircomms.com, +852 6895 0534 Jessica Man, essicam@sinclaircomms.com, +852 6083 0157 Wing Ng, wing@sinclaircomms.com, +852 6106 8605 Kelly Chan, kelly@sinclaircomms.com, +852 6825 4496 HKTDC's Communications and Public Affairs Department: Sam Ho, sam.sy.ho@hktdc.org, +852 2584 4569 Selina Fan, selina.mi.fan@hktdc.org +852 2584 4298

HONG KONG, Aug 11, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - CENTRESTAGE, Asia's premier fashion event, returns this year from the 5 - 8 Sept at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Organised by the HKTDC, CENTRESTAGE provides an ideal launch and promotion platform for Asian, and international fashion brands and designer labels. Building on the legacy of previous editions, the 2018 event will host over 220 sought-after brands from around the world, and feature some 40 spectacular events. Of these, the 'Meet the Visionaries Series' and 'Trend Talk Series' of seminars will bring a star-studded line-up of international style masters and industry experts to share their perspectives on industry trends and the future of fashion.Top Asian Fashion Designers in 'Meet the Visionaries Series'The Meet the Visionaries Series opens with a 6 Sept seminar 'In Conversation with the Asian Creative Forces Shaping the International Fashion Scene', featuring some of Asia's top fashion talents, who are also participating in the gala CENTRESTAGE ELITES opening show on 5 Sept. Japanese designer Hiromichi Ochiai, who took the fashion world by storm launching his highly acclaimed FACETASM label in 2007, joins Hong Kong-based designers Julio Ng & Cyrus Wong, who co-founded IDISM in 2016, in welcoming Ian Hylton, President of the Ms MIN label, launched in 2011 by Min Liu, one of China's top fashion designers. Brand concept, inspiration and insight into the future of Asia's fashion scene will remain central to this session.A Meet the Visionaries Series seminar on 7 Sept will welcome internationally acclaimed London-based fashion designer Martine Rose. The Martine Rose label, established in 2007, is distributed worldwide through leading retailers such as Barneys, Dover Street Market, Isetan, and JOYCE. The designer also has an ongoing consultancy with Balenciaga menswear. Ms Rose will share anecdotes from her career and insight as a fashion designer, 'In Conversation with Martine Rose: The Eccentric in Mainstream Fashion.'Fashion Experts Explore Future Trends in 'Trend Talk Series'Anupreet Bhui, Senior Editor of Global Street Style at WGSN, will take part in a 5 Sept seminar for the Trend Talk Series to discuss what is next for the fashion industry and offer her expert advice. In 'WGSN Fashion Forecast A/W 19/20 - Street Style, Luxury and Culture WGSN', Ms Bhui will explore the key items, colours and macro trends that will determine the mood, feel and socio-cultural movements for the season ahead. The style guru will also address the rising influence of streetwear among Gen Z (Generation Z, referring to the generation born since the millennium) consumers and share her thoughts on how the trend will continue to evolve.Another in the Trend Talk Series, 'Global Fashion Overview - Digitalisation Throughout', will be held on 6 Sept and led by Jorge Martin, Head of Fashion Research at Euromonitor International. In his presentation, Mr Martin will review the digital state of play in today's global fashion industry and analyze how these and other takes on technology are transforming the fashion industry.Sustainable FashionFashion Summit (HK), Asia's largest conference focusing on sustainable fashion, will return 6 - 7 Sept after its inauguration last year, featuring the theme 'Circular Economy'. Leading academics, key industry players, non-government organisations, decision makers and leaders from various disciplines and geographical locations will exchange insights on how to make the fashion industry more sustainable. Participants in the two-day conference will include representatives of H&M Group, Lane Crawford, Vogue Australia, Wal-Mart Stores, WWF-Hong Kong, and The Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel (HKRITA).About HKTDCHong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With more than 40 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing business insights and information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Google+, Twitter@hktdc, LinkedIn.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.