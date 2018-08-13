sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

80,50 Euro		+0,44
+0,55 %
WKN: 577330 ISIN: DE0005773303 Ticker-Symbol: FRA 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
FRAPORT AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FRAPORT AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,25
80,65
12.08.
80,28
80,56
10.08.
13.08.2018 | 07:01
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Fraport Traffic Figures - July 2018: Growth Continues Unabated

Passenger traffic rises at Frankfurt Airport and across Fraport's Group airports worldwide - New daily record of 237,966 passengers achieved at FRA

FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/dsn-gk - In July 2018, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed some 6.9 million passengers - an increase of 7.5 percent. During the January-to-July-period, FRA achieved accumulated passenger growth of 8.8 percent, with European traffic remaining the main growth driver. FRA posted a new daily record on July 29, when 237,966 passengers traveled through Germany's largest aviation hub.

The number of aircraft movements rose by 7.3 percent to 46.648 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) expanded by 3.2 percent to about 2.8 million metric tons. Cargo traffic (airfreight + airmail) was the only category to post a decline, with 175,960 metric tons being handled at FRA (down 6.4 percent). This was attributable, among other things, to a reduced number of freighter aircraft operating from FRA and a decreased amount of belly freight being shipped on passenger aircraft (due to higher passenger numbers).

Airports in Fraport's international portfolio all showed positive development. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia remained almost level year-on-year, with 198,911 passengers being served (up 0.4 percent). Combined traffic at Fraport's two Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) rose by 6.8 percent to some 1.4 million passengers. The 14 Greek regional airports achieved a 7.2 percent increase in combined traffic to about 5.4 million passengers. The three busiest gateways in Fraport's Greek portfolio were Rhodes Airport (RHO) with some 1.1 million passengers (up 4.0 percent), Thessaloniki Airport (SKG) with 812,540 passengers (up 7.2 percent) and Corfu Airport (CFU) with 686,894 passengers (up 10.9 percent).

Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru reported an increase of 5.9 percent to about 2.0 million passengers. The Fraport Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) in Bulgaria, combined, served 1.4 million passengers, representing a rise of 7.3 percent. Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey registered almost 4.8 million passengers (up 15.6 percent), while Hanover Airport (HAJ) in northern Germany welcomed 725,392 passenger (up 9.9 percent). Traffic at Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, rose by 9.7 percent to about 2.1 million passengers. Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China gained an increase of 9.1 percent to around 4.0 million passengers.

Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library on the Fraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material for downloading. If you wish to meet a member of our Media Relations team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here.

For further information about Fraport AG please click here.

Fraport Traffic Figures

July 2018

Fraport Group Airports1


July 2018

Year to Date (YTD) 2018




Fraport

Passengers

Cargo*

Movements

Passengers

Cargo

Movements

Fully-consolidated airports

share (%)

Month

? %

Month

? %

Month

? %

YTD

? %

YTD

? %

YTD

? %

FRA

Frankfurt

Germany

100.00

6,868,718

7.5

173,009

-6.6

46,648

7.3

39,545,890

8.8

1,248,256

-1.3

293,709

8.4

LJU

Ljubljana

Slovenia

100.00

198,911

0.4

1,052

11.1

3,571

9.1

1,030,106

11.8

7,103

7.6

20,519

4.8

Fraport Brasil

100.00

1,423,911

6.8

7,270

47.5

12,758

7.1

8,299,976

4.8

47,102

46.5

79,053

4.3

FOR

Fortaleza

Brazil

100.00

631,038

1.5

3,642

16.3

5,565

6.3

3,603,255

4.5

24,689

21.9

31,929

5.2

POA

Porto Alegre

Brazil

100.00

792,873

11.5

3,628

> 100.0

7,193

7.8

4,696,721

4.9

22,413

88.4

47,124

3.7

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B

73.40

5,350,820

7.2

733

48.2

41,944

7.3

15,980,566

9.8

4,623

8.6

131,682

7.8

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A

73.40

2,807,078

6.5

564

43.3

20,786

6.0

9,017,195

8.0

3,457

5.6

71,847

6.4

CFU

Kerkyra (Corfu)

Greece

73.40

686,894

10.9

31

n.a.

4,926

11.7

1,787,072

17.9

103

> 100.0

14,191

22.5

CHQ

Chania (Crete)

Greece

73.40

526,454

-2.4

36

-13.7

3,198

-1.3

1,693,701

-0.7

260

-9.3

10,822

-2.7

EFL

Kefalonia

Greece

73.40

165,876

17.5

0

n.a.

1,422

17.2

406,499

25.4

1

-63.4

3,726

22.1

KVA

Kavala

Greece

73.40

66,950

10.7

9

-27.4

593

1.2

244,668

47.3

48

-23.0

2,575

29.3

PVK

Aktion/Preveza

Greece

73.40

142,121

2.6

0

n.a.

1,172

4.4

303,765

3.5

0

n.a.

2,842

1.5

SKG

Thessaloniki

Greece

73.40

812,540

7.2

488

43.7

6,769

5.1

3,634,488

4.2

3,041

4.1

30,733

0.7

ZTH

Zakynthos

Greece

73.40

406,243

7.3

0

-100.0

2,706

4.0

947,002

11.1

4

> 100.0

6,958

8.2

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B

73.40

2,543,742

7.9

169

67.2

21,158

8.7

6,963,371

12.2

1,167

18.4

59,835

9.5

JMK

Mykonos

Greece

73.40

316,126

13.0

18

n.a.

4,507

8.2

736,001

14.7

53

> 100.0

9,552

11.0

JSI

Skiathos

Greece

73.40

108,668

3.6

0

n.a.

954

-3.2

231,004

4.6

0

n.a.

2,182

-1.2

JTR

Santorini (Thira)

Greece

73.40

385,650

11.0

18

n.a.

3,492

14.3

1,212,195

18.0

101

91.7

10,871

19.0

KGS

Kos

Greece

73.40

523,024

11.1

25

> 100.0

3,652

14.7

1,358,454

18.0

149

19.4

10,481

18.1

MJT

Mytilene (Lesvos)

Greece

73.40

67,950

8.1

28

-3.2

749

12.5

253,499

3.9

224

-1.0

3,038

-7.2

RHO

Rhodes

Greece

73.40

1,052,860

4.0

55

22.2

6,843

4.1

2,927,131

7.9

479

24.9

20,528

5.9

SMI

Samos

Greece

73.40

89,464

13.5

25

-0.6

961

14.5

245,087

15.6

160

-6.9

3,183

0.0

LIM

Lima

Peru2

70.01

2,007,078

5.9

24,566

3.9

17,098

4.1

12,645,630

9.2

155,963

6.6

111,864

5.9

Fraport Twin Star

60.00

1,436,715

7.3

539

-76.1

9,401

5.8

3,088,595

17.3

5,034

-44.8

22,891

13.4

BOJ

Burgas

Bulgaria

60.00

945,837

5.7

525

-76.6

6,053

4.4

1,809,348

12.1

4,972

-44.5

12,868

8.4

VAR

Varna

Bulgaria

60.00

490,878

10.7

14

3.1

3,348

8.5

1,279,247

25.6

62

-61.5

10,023

20.6
















At equity consolidated airports2














AYT

Antalya

Turkey

51.00

4,841,514

15.6

n.a.

n.a.

27,122

19.4

17,093,016

25.0

n.a.

n.a.

101,091

22.5

HAJ

Hannover

Germany

30.00

725,392

9.9

992

8.4

7,836

5.6

3,486,101

8.2

9,807

0.3

44,711

2.7

LED

St. Petersburg

Russia

25.00

2,103,426

9.7

n.a.

n.a.

17,428

11.1

10,054,894

11.0

n.a.

n.a.

94,162

9.0

XIY

Xi'an

China

24.50

4,000,522

9.1

24,652

18.2

28,885

2.6

25,576,355

7.8

159,517

11.3

189,161

3.8

Frankfurt Airport3




July 2018

Month

? %

YTD 2018

? %

Passengers

6,869,038

7.5

39,548,112

8.8

Cargo (freight & mail)

175,960

-6.4

1,272,670

-0.9

Aircraft movements

46,648

7.3

293,709

8.4

MTOW (in metric tons)4

2,846,380

3.2

18,125,057

5.5

PAX/PAX-flight5

156.0

-0.2

143.9

0.2

Seat load factor (%)

85.0


78.9


Punctuality rate (%)

60.8


67.8







Frankfurt Airport

PAX share

? %6

PAX share

? %6

Regional Split

Month

YTD

Continental

65.2

11.8

64.4

12.7

Germany

9.8

5.8

10.9

4.5

Europe (excl. GER)

55.4

12.9

53.5

14.6

Western Europe

45.7

12.3

44.5

14.3

Eastern Europe

9.7

15.9

9.0

15.7

Intercontinental

34.8

0.3

35.6

2.4

Africa

4.0

5.7

4.2

10.4

Middle East

4.8

1.4

5.3

2.5

North America

14.0

2.6

12.5

2.8

Central & South Amer.

2.7

1.6

3.4

0.4

Far East

9.3

-5.9

10.3

-0.5

Australia

0.0

n.a.

0.0

n.a.

Definitions:1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); 2Preliminary figures; 3Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 4Inbound traffic only; 5 Scheduled and charter traffic; 6absolute change vs. previous year in %; *Cargo =Freight + mail

Fraport AG


Maria Linden

Telephone: +49-69-690-70557

Corporate Communications

E-mail: m.linden@fraport.de

Media Relations

Internet: www.fraport.com

60547 Frankfurt, Germany

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport


© 2018 PR Newswire