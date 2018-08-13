The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), Taiwan's largest and one of the world's leading high-tech applied research institutions, is exhibiting its innovative technologies at IFA 2018, Berlin, from August 31 to September 5. This is the first time that ITRI has exhibited at IFA, one of Europe's largest trade shows for consumer electronics trade and home appliances. Attendees are welcome to visit ITRI's booth Messe Berlin, Hall 26C/229, at IFA NEXT.

At IFA NEXT, ITRI is presenting innovative solutions for smart living and demonstrating its commercialization results along with its partners and spinoffs, including Asensetek, Eleclean Co., Ltd., and Taiwan Biophotonic Co. (tBPC). Exhibits on display are the Intelligent Vision System for Companion Robots, as well as smart devices for detecting pesticide residues, disinfecting drinking water, and optimizing sleeping environment.

ITRI's Intelligent Vision System (IVS) for Companion Robots at IFA 2018 will be able to play chess with human opponents and hand out gifts. Visitors will have a chance to personally experience the human-machine interaction and explore the robot's ability in integrating AI, 3D vision recognition, and eye-hand coordination. To enable the robot to grip and move objects smoothly, ITRI uses HIWIN Technologies Corp.'s gripper controller, which is integrated into ITRI's IVS system.

Pesticide Residue Detection Technology developed by ITRI provides a real-time pesticide detection solution for consumer use for washing fruits or vegetables. It determines if the amount of pesticide residues is safe and lets the user know when washing is complete. Featuring its patented optical detection and dynamic degradative algorithm, the technology has been transferred to Asensetek and developed into the product HALO, which will make its debut at IFA 2018.

ITRI will also demonstrate the Intelligent UV Direct Drinking Water Sterilizer, which is designed to disinfect household drinking water and reduce the risks of bacterial contamination by killing 99.9% of germs such as E.coli. Its UVC LED light disinfection module includes small size, low power consumption, and long lifespan features as opposed to the conventional mercury lamp disinfection systems.

Genki Bot, a non-invasive sleep-aid system, can learn and optimize the sleep environment for individual users. Through the interaction between the device and users, the AI algorithms enable Genki Bot to recommend the best environmental parameters, such as songs, sounds, and lighting. It can also measure temperature and humidity and detect CO, making it a multi-functional household device for smart healthcare.

ITRI's spinoffs ELECLEAN and Taiwan Biophotonic Co. (tBPC's) also presented their products along with ITRI at IFA 2018 to showcase their smart innovations in healthcare. ELECLAN Disinfectant Spray uses nano-catalysis electrochemical technology to produce a disinfectant within 15 minutes. Without the addition of harmful preservatives, the device can effectively destroy viruses and bacteria by an oxidizing method. tBPC's Wrist Pulse Oximeter oCareTM Pro 100 is the world's first and only pulse oximeter that measures pulse rate and blood oxygen saturation directly at the wrist. It eliminates the need for fingertip probes, and thus provides a non-invasive, simple, and reliable way to check and record physiological signs.

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. It focuses on the fields of Smart Living, Quality Health, and Sustainable Environment.

Over the years, ITRI has incubated over 270 innovative companies, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote opportunities for international cooperation around the world. For more information, please visit: http://www.itri.org/eng.

