INVISIO Communications AB (publ): INVISIO's headset used in helicopter stunts in Mission: Impossible - Fallout

In the latest Mission: Impossible movie, Tom Cruise did his helicopter stunt scenes using an INVISIO headset to secure clear communications in loud, mission-critical situations.





The INVISIO equipment was chosen for clear, quality communication and safety reasons. Flying a helicopter takes a lot of skills and each piece of the equipment must be carefully selected and inspected. One of the primary reasons for clear communication methods in loud environments is the overall safety of the performer.



"It is very well known that Tom Cruise performs his own movie stunts and we are proud to support him and the rest of the crew in these advanced filming sessions," said Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO Communications.



"INVISIO was extremely helpful to us during shooting of M:I 6 and it was the adaptation of their military grade bone conduction technology that made it possible for Tom Cruise to fly the helicopters without any visible headsets and also to safely perform the HALO (high altitude - low opening) parachuting sequences. It also allowed me to record dialogue in helicopters and during high altitude free fall," says Chris Munro, Sound Engineer of Mission: Impossible - Fallout, and double Academy Award Winner for Best Sound Mixing.



Watch Tom Cruise wearing the INVISIO equipment in the new behind-the-scenes video of Mission: Impossible - Fallout helicopter stunts: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Um0aZKbpe1Y





