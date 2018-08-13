SAFEGUARDS | Cosmetics, Personal Care & Household NO. 118/18

The European Commission has prohibited the use of Tagetes erecta flower extract and Tagetes erecta flower oil, and at the same time restricted the use of Tagetes minuta and patula extracts and flower oils in cosmetic products.

Widely used in many fragrance compounds as ingredients in perfumery, these substances were neither restricted nor prohibited in Cosmetics Regulation (EC) 1223/2009.

However, following consideration of the Scientific Community on Consumer Products (SCCP) opinion 0869/05 which advised the presence of potential risk to human health with the use of Tagetes erecta flower extract and Tagetes erecta flower oil in cosmetic products, these substances have been prohibited by the European Commission.

In addition, following SCCP opinions 0869/05, SCCS/1551/15 and comment from the Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety (SCCS) meeting on October 6, 2016, the European Commission decided to restrict the use of Tagetes minuta and patula extracts and flower oils at a maximum concentration of 0.01% in leave-on cosmetic products and 0.1% in rinse-off cosmetic products, while the content of alpha terthienyl (terthiophene) in the extracts or oils shall not exceed 0,35 %. They are also not allowed for use in sunscreen products and products marketed for exposure to natural/artificial UV light.

The amendment is made in Commission Regulation (EU) 2018/978, which entered into force on July 29, 2018.

Entry Added (Annex II)

Chemical name/ INN/ XAN Tagetes erecta flower extract Tagetes erecta flower oil CAS number 90131-43-4 EC number 290-353-9 Timeline From May 1, 2019 cosmetic products containing that substance shall not be placed on the Union market. From August 1, 2019 cosmetic products containing that substance shall not be made available on the Union market.

Entry Added (Annex III)

Chemical name/ INN/ XAN Tagetes minuta flower extract Tagetes minuta flower oil Name of Common Ingredients Glossary Tagetes minuta flower extract Tagetes minuta flower oil CAS number 91770-75-1; 91770-75-1 / 8016-84-0 EC number 294-862-7 Maximum concentration in ready for use preparation (a) 0.01% in leave-on products (b) 0.1% in rinse-off products Others For (a) and (b): Alpha terthienyl (terthiophene) content in the extract/oil = 0,35 %. For (a): Not to be used in sunscreen products and products marketed for exposure to natural/artificial UV light. For (a) and (b): In case of combined use with Tagetes patula, the total combined content of Tagetes in ready for use preparation shall not exceed the maximum concentration limits set out above. Timeline From May 1, 2019 cosmetic products containing that substance and not complying with the restrictions shall not be placed on the Union market. From August 1, 2019 cosmetic products containing that substance and not complying with the restrictions shall not be made available on the Union market.

Source of information:

Next step:

Cosmetic manufacturers shall start fading out the use of Tagetes erecta flower extract and Tagetes erecta flower in cosmetic products. Also, if cosmetic products contain Tagetes minuta and patula extracts and flower, it is recommended that the usage level and purity are double-checked in order to prepare for these regulatory changes.

