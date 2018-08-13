Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 10-August-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 413.02p INCLUDING current year revenue 419.80p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 408.84p INCLUDING current year revenue 415.61p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---