With reference to an announcement made public by Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. (symbol: EIM) on July 24, 2018, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be decreased on August 14, 2018. ISIN IS0000019800 Company name Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. Total share capital before the decrease kr. 200,000,000 (200,000,000 shares) Decrease in share capital kr. 13,000,000 (13,000,000 shares) Total share capital following the decrease kr. 187,000,000 (187,000,000 shares) Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol EIM Orderbook ID 90274