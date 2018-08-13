Material Handling Systems, Inc. ("MHS"), a leading provider of advanced parcel sortation systems, engineering and equipment, today announced that it has acquired OCM (Officina Costruzioni Meccaniche), a European-based company that provides sortation system technologies to international courier and warehouse distribution logistics companies.

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Parma, Italy, OCM delivers value-added, mission critical equipment and services to leading international courier and warehouse distribution logistics companies by providing specialized sortation system technologies and expert systems integration services. With comprehensive state-of-the-art solutions, OCM offers highly-customizable, automated handling systems to its customers to ensure the optimization of their workflows and supply chain infrastructure.

"Over the last 40 years, OCM has continuously adapted to the ever-changing demands of the logistics industry by investing in research & development and operations in order to provide its customers with the most accurate, efficient, and technologically-advanced solutions. We are very excited to partner with Antonio Amadasi and the talented team at OCM, who share in our ongoing commitment to the highest levels of excellence and customer satisfaction," said Tony Mouser, Chief Executive Officer of MHS. "We are excited to continue our mission of providing global, best-in-class automation equipment and engineering across the parcel and warehouse distribution end markets."

"Since our founding in 1976, we have always maintained a steadfast focus on reliability, proficiency, and advancement of our cutting-edge solutions, which has enabled us to grow from a small-scale material handling and packaging solutions provider for food companies in Northern Italy to a leading international provider of sortation system technologies for the courier and warehouse distribution market," said Antonio Amadasi, Chief Executive Officer of OCM. "We are very excited to align ourselves with Tony and the MHS family, and believe that our new partnership will further enhance our ability to provide our customers with comprehensive, customizable offerings that address their most complex logistical needs."

PricewaterhouseCoopers acted as an Accounting and Tax Advisor and Kirkland Ellis acted as legal counsel to MHS. Studio Piantella acted as financial advisor and Avv. Riccardo Colavito acted as legal counsel to OCM. Financial terms for the transaction were not disclosed.

About Material Handling Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Material Handling Systems, Inc. has drawn from its experience and expertise to become a leading global provider of turnkey systems integration and engineering, advanced automation equipment and software and aftermarket services. For more information, please visit http://www.mhsglobal.com.

About OCM

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Parma, Italy, OCM specializes in designing, manufacturing and engineering automated material handling, sortation and tracking systems for the parcel, warehouse distribution, postal and industrial intralogistics end markets. The company stands out for the advanced high-quality components to fully turnkey solutions, control software and after-sales services. For more information, please visit http://www.ocm.eu.

