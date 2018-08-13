Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Holding(s) in Company 13-Aug-2018 / 12:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 13 August 2018 Genel Energy plc Genel Energy plc advises that it has received the notification set out below from Bilgin Grup Dogal Gaz A.S., pursuant to DTR 5 of the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 1a. Identity of the issuer Genel Energy plc or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer X 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Bilgin Grup Dogal Gaz A.S.. City and country of Ankara, Turkey registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the 08/08/2018 threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer 09/08/2018 notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of % of voting Total of Total number voting rights both in % of voting rights through (8.A + rights of attached financial 8.B) issuervii to shares instruments (total of (total of 8.B 8. A) 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting 14.89748% 0.0000% 14.89748% 279,025,723 situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of 15.019326% 0.0000% 15.019326% previous notificatio n (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting of rights shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 Directive Directive Directive of 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) e 2004/109 /EC) (DTR5.2. 1) JE00B55Q3P39 41,567,813 14.89748% SUBTOTAL 8. A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % financial datex Conversion rights that may be instrument Periodxi acquired if the o instrument is f v o exercised/converted. t i n g r i g h t s SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % of datex Conversion of financ Period xi voting o ial rights f instru settlementxii ment v o t i n g r i g h t s SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation X is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting % of Total of both if it equals or rights if voting is higher than the notifiable it equals rights threshold or is through higher than financia the l notifiable instrume threshold nts if it equals or is higher than the notifiab le threshol d Bilgin Grup 14.89748% 0.0000% 14.89748% Dogal Gaz A.S.. 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Place of completion Ankara Date of completion 09 August 2018 ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: HOL TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 5861 EQS News ID: 713411 End of Announcement EQS News Service

