Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: 1H & 2Q 2018 Results Conference Call Invitation 13-Aug-2018 / 13:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 13 August 2018 Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" 1H & 2Q 2018 Results Conference Call Invitation On Wednesday, 22 August 2018 at 2:00pm London / 7:00pm Almaty time, Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" (Halyk Bank) (LSE: HSBK) will be hosting a teleconference with its senior management for investors and analysts on Halyk Bank's 1H and 2Q 2018 unaudited consolidated financial results, followed by Q&A session. Halyk Bank's 1H and 2Q 2018 unaudited consolidated financial results will be available starting from 20 August 2018. The teleconference facility can be accessed by dialing: UK: +44 330 336 9411 Russia: +7 495 646 9190 Password: Halyk Bank Participants should register for the call at least 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A webcast facility will also be available at: http://halyk220818-live.audio-webcast.com [1] Presentation will be available starting from 22 August 2018 at: https://halykbank.kz/investor_presentations_ [2] and at the above webcast facility. For those unable to listen to the call live, a replay of the the above webcast facility will be available until 22 August 2019. - ENDS - For further information please contact: JSC "Halyk Bank" Mira Kasenova +7 727 259 04 30 Yelena Perekhoda +7 727 330 17 19 ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 5862 EQS News ID: 713481 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9136efd2225d5049f551b6819798c56b&application_id=713481&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6d7407ab4f18fbfb027cc703ffbd7f61&application_id=713481&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 13, 2018 07:04 ET (11:04 GMT)