(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 22, 2018)
Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE (Paris:DSY):
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: from August 8 to 9, 2018
Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
http://www.3ds.com/investors/regulated-information/
Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|
Identification code of the
|
Date of
|
Identification
|
Total daily
|
Weighted
|Market
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|08/08/2018
|FR0000130650
|307,920
|127.3962
|Euronext
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|96950065LBWY0APQIM86
|08/09/2018
|FR0000130650
|42,080
|128.7919
|Euronext
(*) The weighted average unit price is a rounded price.
