(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 22, 2018)

Regulatory News:

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE (Paris:DSY):

Type of securities: ordinary shares

Period: from August 8 to 9, 2018

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:

http://www.3ds.com/investors/regulated-information/

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the

issuer Date of

trading Identification

code of the

financial

instrument Total daily

volume (in

number of

shares) Weighted

average

daily

acquisition

price of the

shares* Market DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 08/08/2018 FR0000130650 307,920 127.3962 Euronext DASSAULT SYSTEMES 96950065LBWY0APQIM86 08/09/2018 FR0000130650 42,080 128.7919 Euronext

(*) The weighted average unit price is a rounded price.

