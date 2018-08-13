Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2018) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced that its Chinese operating subsidiary and manager of the Cubeler commercial lending platform, Asia Synergy Data Solutions ("ASDS"), has integrated support for the Alipay and WeChat Pay mobile payment platforms to Cubeler.

Small and medium-sized business owners who borrow funds from any Cubeler lending partner on the platform can now use the popular mobile payment apps to make the repayments due on the loans.

"Integrating these loan repayment options for the platform's borrowers is part of our continuing effort to eventually make Cubeler an indispensable tool for both lenders and borrowers in China," commented Liang Qiu, CEO of Peak's group of companies in China. "The platform's borrowing clients are already accustomed to using their mobile phones and these two mobile payment apps to pay for just about anything. If we are to have the impact we want to have on the Chinese commercial lending industry, we have to continue to do everything we can to make sure Cubeler integrates as seamlessly as possible into the lives of the industry's participants. What we have announced today makes a major contribution towards achieving that objective," added Mr. Qiu.

Alipay, launched by the Alibaba Group in 2004, is the world's most popular mobile payment platform, surpassing PayPal back in 2013. WeChat Pay isn't too far behind with over 600 million active mobile payment users and a 37% share of China's US $5.5 trillion mobile payment market, compared to Alipay's 54% share.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is an IT portfolio management company whose mission is to assemble, finance and manage a portfolio of promising companies and assets in some of the fastest-growing tech sectors in China, including fintech, e-commerce and cloud-computing. Peak provides a bridge for North American investors who wish to participate in the continued digitization of China's industrial sectors through the latest advancements in technology. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

