The global hair dryer market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the development of low cost hair dryers. In 2017, low-cost or mass range hair dryers accounted for more than 35% share of the global hair dryer market. The dominance of low-cost hair dryers is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to their benefits and improved performance. With technology and innovation in manufacturing techniques, several small players are manufacturing hair dryers at low costs. The performance delivered by these hair dryers is comparable to the branded hair dryers. These low-cost hair dryers are predominantly found in drug-stores and on e-commerce websites. Therefore, increasing number of low cost hair dryers will be a significant price driver for the global hair dryer market during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global hair dryer market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing popularity of tourmaline hair dryers as one of the key emerging trends in the global hair dryer market:

Global hair dryer market: growing popularity of tourmaline hair dryers

Tourmaline is a semi-precious gemstone, which possesses natural ionic and infrared properties. It is used in flat irons, curling irons, and hair dryers. However, it is specifically beneficial in hair dryers because the negative ions it emits cause the water molecules in the hair to divide and evaporate faster. This saves time and energy. Also, the negative ions and infrared heat from tourmaline hair dryers lock the hair cuticles and retain the moisture in the hair for shinier results. Moreover, tourmaline hair dryers are suitable for all hair types. These are also lighter in weight. Owing to these advantages, tourmaline hair dryers are gaining popularity among consumers. Manufacturers are also coming up with more models of tourmaline hair dryers in all price ranges.

"Innovations in the manufacture of hair dryers and increasing online sales of hair dryers are two major factors that are boosting the growth of the market and driving the overall global market towards an optimistic future," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on consumer services and personal care.

Global hair dryer market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global hair dryer market by product (corded hair-dryers and cordless hair dryers) by end-user (professional usage and individual usage) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 42% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas and APAC are expected to show positive incremental growth rates, while the EMEA region is expected to witness a decline in its market share.

