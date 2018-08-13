Electrawinds SE: bankruptcy of the holdingcompany DGAP-News: Electrawinds SE / Schlagwort(e): Insolvenz/Sonstiges Electrawinds SE: bankruptcy of the holdingcompany 13.08.2018 / 16:33 Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. "On January 26th, 2018 Electrawinds SE has applied for judicial reorganization. On February 16th 2018, the Commercial Court in Ghent/Bruges has decided to grant protection against creditors for Electrawinds SE for a period till June 22nd , 2018 in order to allow the company to transfer under judicial supervision as specified in art. 23 Wet betreffende de Continuïteit van Ondernemingen. On June 22nd 2018 the court decided to extend the aforementioned period till July 13th 2018. On July 12th 2018 the court decided not to grant another period of protection against creditors to Electrawinds SE. By this decision the judicial reorganization procedure ended. As there was no successful transfer according to art. 23 Wet betreffende de Continuïteit van Ondernemingen the Company has still financial distress. That is why Electrawinds SE filed for bankruptcy. By the decision dd. 3/08/2018 the company has been declared bankrupt. Mr. A. Hinderyckx and Mr H. Dekeyzer have been appointed as liquidators The bankruptcy of the holdingcompany does in first instance not influence the continuity of Electrawinds nv and the other remaining group companies." 13.08.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Electrawinds SE Fortstraat 27 B - 8400 Oostende Belgien Telefon: +32 59 32 65 91 E-Mail: investor.relations@electrawinds.eu Internet: ewi.electrawinds.eu ISIN: LU0538936351, LU0538952044 WKN: A1C4HF, A1E016 Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard) Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 713683 13.08.2018

