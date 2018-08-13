sprite-preloader
13.08.2018 | 18:16
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 13

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:13 August 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):40,105
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.00
Lowest price paid per share (pence):25.90
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):25.9752

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,409,494,202 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,409,494,202 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

13 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
158126.0016:25:59London Stock Exchange
339525.9515:35:15London Stock Exchange
226325.9515:35:15London Stock Exchange
182525.9015:24:14London Stock Exchange
171925.9015:20:41London Stock Exchange
181725.9015:08:34London Stock Exchange
173925.9015:00:50London Stock Exchange
373426.0014:25:08London Stock Exchange
1238426.0013:35:08London Stock Exchange
781526.0013:35:06London Stock Exchange
183326.0013:30:26London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


© 2018 PR Newswire