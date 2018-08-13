sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

54,60 Euro		+0,10
+0,18 %
WKN: A0M90Q ISIN: GB00B2987V85 Ticker-Symbol: 3JD 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,97
56,47
18:37
55,30
56,12
18:37
13.08.2018 | 18:22
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 13

13 August 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 17,000 of its 1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 4918.549p. The highest price paid per share was 4946.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 4885.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0188% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Rightmove has purchased to date 39,811,605 of its own shares since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 90,422,383. Rightmove holds 1,671,420 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Sandra Odell 01908 712 058

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
994885 08:16:11
924885 08:16:11
1184885 08:18:49
194885 08:18:49
924885 08:18:49
1004892 08:33:36
1004892 08:33:36
144892 08:33:36
854890 08:42:25
1104890 08:42:25
1984886 08:48:58
514885 09:02:01
1634885 09:02:01
324886 09:06:19
1224886 09:06:19
614886 09:06:19
1224896 09:19:52
184896 09:19:52
904896 09:19:52
2164896 09:24:53
904897 09:32:27
1274897 09:34:34
364897 09:36:04
364897 09:36:04
1894901 09:45:40
204901 09:45:40
74901 09:45:40
2094905 09:52:52
184905 09:52:52
2004902 10:01:27
254902 10:01:27
1674897 10:07:27
514897 10:07:27
724897 10:17:31
1344897 10:17:31
814897 10:25:09
234897 10:25:09
1094897 10:25:09
1044904 10:30:56
1204904 10:30:56
734911 10:42:55
1234911 10:42:55
2034912 10:50:35
1954915 10:54:56
1334915 11:02:10
1044915 11:02:10
304911 11:09:31
1874911 11:09:31
34911 11:10:04
14911 11:11:45
2344907 11:18:18
224907 11:29:33
904907 11:29:33
904907 11:33:55
874909 11:41:53
1044909 11:41:53
1634911 11:47:15
344911 11:47:15
634913 11:54:17
224913 11:54:26
334913 11:54:26
904911 11:55:36
484911 12:03:25
2344914 12:05:53
304914 12:08:03
904914 12:08:03
1004914 12:08:03
1574915 12:20:41
674915 12:20:41
2144914 12:27:11
1074920 12:40:47
1184920 12:40:47
2104916 12:47:17
604919 12:57:38
1474919 12:57:38
1244918 13:07:20
934918 13:07:20
2054914 13:18:46
904920 13:34:02
824919 13:34:10
1324919 13:34:10
934918 13:42:59
1054918 13:43:02
1584917 13:52:42
574917 13:52:42
904916 14:01:02
1604916 14:01:44
424917 14:08:47
1504917 14:08:47
94917 14:12:18
2284915 14:14:44
684922 14:23:47
1634922 14:24:01
904922 14:25:22
714921 14:27:24
574921 14:27:24
1204921 14:30:09
674921 14:30:09
484921 14:30:09
1454921 14:35:49
904924 14:38:01
284928 14:41:51
2054928 14:41:51
904930 14:45:00
384928 14:48:44
744928 14:48:44
194928 14:48:44
1004924 14:50:46
1294924 14:50:46
904926 14:56:14
2024925 14:57:05
644926 14:59:44
254926 14:59:44
744929 15:05:15
1244929 15:05:15
324929 15:05:15
874932 15:07:28
904932 15:07:28
2274935 15:10:17
904933 15:13:00
524932 15:14:35
1454932 15:14:35
1904931 15:19:37
2194930 15:20:02
144930 15:20:50
1504927 15:22:36
524929 15:27:13
1534929 15:27:13
504931 15:31:24
404931 15:31:24
614931 15:32:34
434931 15:32:34
594931 15:32:34
204931 15:32:34
2154929 15:32:48
2284929 15:37:51
2304933 15:41:25
174934 15:42:17
1074934 15:42:17
434937 15:43:52
1204937 15:43:52
2234936 15:44:51
1004938 15:46:43
484938 15:49:04
224938 15:49:04
174938 15:49:04
904937 15:51:14
44937 15:52:34
2154937 15:53:00
144938 15:55:18
1104938 15:55:31
904938 15:55:31
904940 15:58:06
1104940 15:58:06
1004941 16:00:30
744941 16:00:30
914939 16:01:47
1974943 16:05:16
794943 16:05:16
1004945 16:06:54
1004945 16:07:29
794944 16:07:55
1604945 16:10:17
114944 16:11:25
394944 16:11:25
904944 16:11:25
704944 16:11:25
124945 16:14:10
664946 16:15:11
1454946 16:15:33
734946 16:15:33
574941 16:16:42
2054938 16:18:04

© 2018 PR Newswire