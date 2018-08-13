Technavio analysts forecast the global decorative tiles market to grow at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005508/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global decorative tiles market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing popularity of 3D-printed tiles is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global decorative tiles market 2018-2022. The aesthetics of decorative tiles make them appropriate for decorative walls, roofing, and flooring purposes. Decorative tiles are traditionally made from a mixture of clay, sand, and other materials.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global decorative tiles market is the growing construction industry:

Global decorative tiles market: Growing construction industry

The construction industry across the globe is growing. It was valued at USD 9 trillion in 2017 and is anticipated to reach USD 10.9 trillion by 2022, registering an increase of about 20.5%. The major factors that are increasing the need for housing and other infrastructure are the growing population and rising urbanization.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on construction, "The countries such as China, the US, and India will account for more than half of the growth in the construction industry during the forecast period. It is also expected that India will record higher growth than China in the construction market. Additionally, some of the markets in Europe are expected to enjoy healthy growth rates in the construction industry."

Global decorative tiles market: Segmentation analysis

The global decorative tiles market research report provides market segmentation by application (flooring and wall coverings) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major applications, the flooring segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 70% of the market. This application segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 72% share. It was followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The market share of the Americas is expected to increase by almost 1% during the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005508/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com