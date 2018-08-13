Technavio analysts forecast the global decorative tiles market to grow at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.
The growing popularity of 3D-printed tiles is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global decorative tiles market 2018-2022. The aesthetics of decorative tiles make them appropriate for decorative walls, roofing, and flooring purposes. Decorative tiles are traditionally made from a mixture of clay, sand, and other materials.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global decorative tiles market is the growing construction industry:
Global decorative tiles market: Growing construction industry
The construction industry across the globe is growing. It was valued at USD 9 trillion in 2017 and is anticipated to reach USD 10.9 trillion by 2022, registering an increase of about 20.5%. The major factors that are increasing the need for housing and other infrastructure are the growing population and rising urbanization.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on construction, "The countries such as China, the US, and India will account for more than half of the growth in the construction industry during the forecast period. It is also expected that India will record higher growth than China in the construction market. Additionally, some of the markets in Europe are expected to enjoy healthy growth rates in the construction industry."
Global decorative tiles market: Segmentation analysis
The global decorative tiles market research report provides market segmentation by application (flooring and wall coverings) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Of the two major applications, the flooring segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 70% of the market. This application segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
APAC held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 72% share. It was followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The market share of the Americas is expected to increase by almost 1% during the period 2018-2022.
