Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2018) - Drone Delivery Canada (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQB: TAKOF) ('DDC or the Company') is pleased to announce that Transport Canada has granted the Company approvals to commence Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) test flights in Alma, Quebec.

The test flights in Alma, Quebec are the first phase of DDC's Remote Communities Project. Testing in Alma commenced August 13th, 2018 and is anticipated to run until August 17, 2018. This testing program is a key part of our preparatory efforts for DDC's direct participation in the Transport Canada, BVLOS Pilot Project. Upon completion of the Alma flights, DDC looks to commence testing in the communities of Moosonee and Moose Factory during a two (2) week period in September 2018.

"Our team has been working vigorously alongside many key stakeholders including Transport Canada and the National Research Council, having spent months planning and preparing. Our drone delivery system is complete and fully operational. DDC and its customers are excited to now have our Remote Community Project underway as we drive forward to commercialization," commented Tony Di Benedetto, CEO.

"The Sparrow cargo drone is now fully equipped and operational for testing as we move to commercialization," added Paul Di Benedetto, CTO. "I would like to thank our entire team who spent extensive time and effort developing our proprietary FLYTE platform alongside our key Government stakeholders. Our FLYTE Management System enables our fleet of delivery drones to integrate safely into existing airspaces making commercial drone deliveries a reality both in Canada and abroad."

In Alma, DDC's key stakeholders that will be attending the trials include Transport Canada and the National Research Council.

For more information, please visit www.dronedeliverycanada.com

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada is a drone technology company focused on the design, development and implementation of its proprietary logistics software platform, using drones. The Company's platform will be used as Software as a Service (SaaS) for government and corporate organizations.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. is a publicly listed company trading on the TSXV Exchange under the symbol FLT, on the U.S. OTCQB market under the symbol TAKOF and on the Frankfurt exchange in Germany under the symbol A2AMGZ.

For further information, please contact:

Tony Di Benedetto, CEO

Telephone: (416) 791-9399

Email: tony@dronedeliverycanada.com

Richard Buzbuzian, President

Telephone: (647) 501-3290

Email: richard@dronedeliverycanada.com