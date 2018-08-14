JA Solar's Cumulative Shipments to Japan Exceeds 3GW

BEIJING, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd., a world leading manufacturer of high-performance solar power products, announced that its cumulative shipments to Japan reached 3.3GW. Recognized as the most reliable PV brand, JA Solar has been in a solid position with significant share of the solar market in Japan for years. The Company was the top module supplier to Japan in the first half of 2018.

As early as 2012, JA Solar laid the groundwork for expanding into the Japanese market by establishing a subsidiary in Tokyo. The Company's high-quality products and excellent after-sale services enable JA Solar to develop strategic relationships and announce intention to cooperate with a number of important local customers, including Marubeni Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., JGC Corporation, Toko Denki Koji Kabushiki Kaisha, Nippon COMSYS Corporation, Mitsui & Co., Ltd, etc. JA Solar has over 200 strategic partners in Japan. Its products are sold in all of 47 administrative districts in Japan, and are widely used in residential, commercial and industrial rooftop PV systems as well as large-scale ground-mount power plants. The cumulative 3.3GW of JA Solar's products represents electricity generation capacity of approximately 4.3 billion kWh, which can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 3.5 million tons.

Japan is located in the coastal areas under diverse environmental conditions, which sets a high standard for solar modules, including saline-alkali tolerance, damp-heat and extreme cold resistance. JA Solar's PV modules perform well in corrosion resistance and PID resistance, and are able to work with high reliability in those extreme environmental conditions. In addition, JA Solar's high-quality solar modules offer a strong guarantee for ensuring the stability of the power plant system and optimizing power generation. As a PERC patent holder, JA Solar provides high-performance bifacial PERC double-glass and PERC half-cell modules to further satisfy Japanese customers' growing demand for higher benefits from the power generating systems. And those modules are well received by the market.

Mr. Jin Baofang, President and CEO of JA Solar, said, "We remain focused on technology innovation and development of mass-produced, high-efficiency solar products. We are confident that we will continue to provide our global partners with high-quality products and services, and further promote the development of the PV industry."

