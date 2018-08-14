INGENICO: Bambora selects Payworks to introduce integrated Point of Sale solution for the global SME market

Stockholm & Munich, 14-08-18 - Bambora, a leading provider of multi-channel payment solutions, has partnered with payment technology company, Payworks, to launch Bambora Connect, an integrated and international solution built for POS software providers and their merchants.

Bambora Connect, launching in Fall 2018, is set to be the first solution of its kind. An integrated Point of Sale solution built on the latest payment infrastructure and using next generation payment gateway technology, partnered with a streamlined sales process and easy merchant onboarding. With the large and growing POS Software market for SMEs in mind, Bambora and Payworks have created a solution that takes the heavy-lifting away from not only integration and technical aspects, but for selling and merchant onboarding as well.

Bambora is a leading global payment provider to SMEs, with customers in 70 markets and a processing volume of more than €55bn per year. Bambora is part of Ingenico since July 2017 as well as part of the Retail Business Unit of the company.

Bambora and Payworks partnered on a solution which drew on their extensive market expertise. Simple and straightforward selling and functionalities for merchants from Bambora mixed with easy integrations and advanced payment technology from Payworks.

"Bambora is successfully working to make payment acceptance for merchants as simple as possible," says Johan Tjärnberg, CEO at Bambora and EVP Retail Business Unit at Ingenico. "Partnering with Payworks on Bambora Connect has brought together two great companies and a plethora of knowledge, which has ensured a fantastic product for in-store payment acceptance. The POS Software market is growing at a rapid pace on a global scale and we see plenty of opportunity to collaborate beyond the SME space as well."

The new Pan-European solution will enable merchants to process payments with different types of card terminals, including the Ingenico Link 2500 and Lane 5000 devices, making it a flexible solution for ISVs wanting either a mobile or stationary solution. Merchants will be able to accept Visa, Mastercard and American Express transactions in various currencies including SEK, DKK, NOK, CHF, EUR and GBP. POS Software providers working with Bambora can quickly integrate Bambora Connect and start onboarding merchants immediately.

"There was an instant collaborative and team-spirited energy between the two companies and this has heavily influenced the end result of Bambora Connect," adds Christian Deger, CEO & Co-Founder at Payworks. From our own experience working with POS Software Vendors, we saw and understood the opening in the market for an integrated Point of Sale solution which offered powerful infrastructure with advanced tools and processes for onboarding and management. We're extremely proud of Bambora Connect and look forward to our future collaborations with Bambora and Ingenico."

About Bambora:

Bambora helps businesses grow. With a suite of simple payment products, it's easy to keep track of daily transactions both online, in-store, or in-app. Founded in 2015, Bambora has been built with assets having significant experience in the payments industry. Now an international presence, with more than 700 employees, customers in 70 markets, and 300 commercial partners, Bambora processes €55 billion per year. For more information, please visit www.bambora.com

Bambora press contact:

Claes Nyströmer

Tel.:+46 703 41 46 49

E-mail: claes.nystromer@bambora.com

About Payworks:

Payworks (www.payworks.com) is the provider of next generation Point of Sale payment gateway technology. Developers of Point of Sale solutions for merchants can quickly and cost-efficiently integrate card payment functionality into their applications, and securely process EMV, contactless and mobile wallet transactions at the Point of Sale. With headquarters in Germany and offices in the U.K., the U.S. and Spain, Payworks provides its technology to leading acquirers and payment providers globally.

Payworks press contact:

Jana Riddick

Tel.: +49 89 215 438 421

E-mail: jana.riddick@payworks.com

