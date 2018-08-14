Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-08-14 08:22 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithuanian Government Bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Baltic Bond list on August 16, 2018: Issuer's full name Lithuanian Government Issuer's short name LTG Securities ISIN code LT0000650046 Securities maturity date 2023-08-16 ??Face amount value of the issue, EUR 20 000 000 Orderbook short name LTGB004023C Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.