NNIT A/S: NNIT and ValGenesis Partner on Cloud-Based IT Validation Software for the Life Sciences Industry

Press release

NNIT and ValGenesis Partner on Cloud-Based IT Validation Software for the Life Sciences Industry

The automated validation lifecycle management system will help the life sciences industry say goodbye to paper and remove the inefficiencies that plague today's IT validation processes.

Copenhagen, August 14, 2018 - NNIT, a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, announces a strategic partnership with ValGenesis Inc., a pioneer in paperless validation software systems.

Validation activities in the life-science sector are still almost entirely manual and paper-based, and the process is usually inefficient, costly and prone to error. As the global leader in Enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management Solutions (VLMS), ValGenesis enables companies to manage their entire IT validation lifecycle electronically.

The cloud-based ValGenesis solution helps life sciences companies eliminate the use of paper and remove the inefficiencies that plague today's IT validation processes. It enables rigorous compliance, helps to address data integrity concerns, improve consistency and reduce validation cycle time significantly.

"We partner with the first mover in this niche area to help more life sciences companies say goodbye to paper," says Bo Olsen, General Manager, NNIT US. He continues:

"ValGenesis' software is developing into a de-facto standard on how validation should be assured and managed because companies adopting ValGenesis are realizing significant improvement (consistency, compliance and cycle time reduction) in their validation processes."

As the preferred global partner to ValGenesis, NNIT will integrate the paperless validation software within its suite of services for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. The training and cooperative efforts will focus on NNIT's 200+ validation consultants and sales force in Europe.

The two companies already have good experience working together in the US market, where ValGenesis' software has been implemented by ten out of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies.

"Not only does ValGenesis allow life sciences companies to manage their validation processes electronically; it significantly reduces the validation cycle time and cost, eliminates potential data integrity issues in the validation process, enables standardization and enforces consistency and compliance in the corporate validation process. We look forward to expanding our footprint and partner with NNIT, a leading provider of IT services and consultancy to the global life sciences industry with exceptionally strong positions in Europe and China," explains Siva Samy, Ph.D., CEO at ValGenesis.

NNIT has approximately 400 clients of which around 150 are located outside Denmark. Some 20% are international life sciences clients (June 2018).

Further information:

Helga Heyn, NNIT Communications, +45 30 77 81 41, hhey@nnit.com (mailto:hhey@nnit.com)

Shanti Mulyadi, ValGenesis Communications, +1 510 445 0505 Ex. 1015, Sahnti.mulyadi@valgenesis.com (mailto:Sahnti.mulyadi@valgenesis.com)

About NNIT

NNIT A/S is one of Denmark's leading IT service providers and consultancies. NNIT A/S offers a wide range of IT services and solutions to its customers, primarily in the life sciences sector in Denmark and internationally and to customers in the public, enterprise and finance sectors in Denmark. NNIT A/S has more than 3,000 employees. For more information please visit www.nnit.com (http://www.nnit.com/).

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the inventor of an innovative software platform serving as the foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in Life Sciences companies. ValGenesis, Inc. provides the first enterprise application to manage the corporate validation lifecycle process. As the only system for managing validation execution and approval 100% electronically, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award. The solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com (http://www.valgenesis.com/)

https://youtu.be/TgfJLw__lzA (https://youtu.be/TgfJLw__lzA)

20180814 ValGenesis EN (http://hugin.info/163771/R/2210469/860711.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NNIT A/S via Globenewswire

