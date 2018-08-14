Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2018) - B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Malian Council of Ministers and the President of Mali have approved the participation of the State in Fekola SA for a total interest of 20%. Fekola SA is a 100% owned subsidiary of B2Gold which holds the Company's interest in the Fekola Mine. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

In 2016, pursuant to applicable mining law, the Company formed a new 100% owned subsidiary company, Fekola SA, which now holds the Company's interest in the Fekola Mine. Following signing of a shareholder's agreement in August 2017, between the Company and the State of Mali (the "Fekola Shareholder Agreement"), the Company confirmed the basis under which it was to contribute a 10% free carried interest in Fekola SA to the State of Mali. In addition, the State of Mali also had the option to purchase an additional 10% of Fekola SA which it elected to exercise. The terms and conditions of the acquisition of this additional 10% interest were agreed between the Company and the State of Mali in a share purchase agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement") dated August 2017.

In March 2017, the Company signed a mining convention in the form required under the 2012 Mining Code (the "Fekola Mining Convention") that relates to, among other things, the ownership, permitting, reclamation bond requirements, development, operation and taxation applicable to the Fekola Mine with the State of Mali. In August 2017, the Company finalized an amendment to the Fekola Mining Convention with the State of Mali to address and clarify certain issues under the 2012 Mining Code. The Fekola Mining Convention, as amended, governs the procedural and economic parameters pursuant to which the Company operates the Fekola Mine.

On August 8, 2018, the Company was informed that the Malian Council of Ministers approved the participation of the State in Fekola SA for a total of 20% (being the 10% free carried interest plus the additional 10% interest), through an ordinance and a decree of the Council of Ministers, signed by the President.

Now that the State of Mali's interest into Fekola SA has been formally authorized by the Malian authorities, the Company will transfer ownership of 20% of Fekola SA to the State of Mali. The first non-participating 10% of the State of Mali's ownership will entitle it to an annual priority dividend equivalent to 10% of calendar net income of Fekola SA (the "Priority Dividend"). The second fully participating 10% of the State of Mali's interest will entitle it to ordinary dividends payable on the same basis as any ordinary dividends declared and payable to the Company for its 80% interest. Ordinary dividends are not payable by Fekola SA until the Fekola SA intercompany loans totaling approximately $700 million, plus accrued interest, have been repaid to B2Gold in full. The intercompany loans include historical exploration loans, early works costs, funds advanced for the Fekola Mine construction and expansion, 2017 accelerated pre-stripping and fleet purchases plus accrued interest. The intercompany loans bear interest at a rate of the prime lending rate of the Central Bank of West African States (currently 4.5%) plus 2%.

In addition to assuming the obligations of ordinary shareholders to repay the Fekola SA intercompany loans and interest prior to the payment of any ordinary dividends, the State of Mali has also agreed to make additional payments totaling $47 million with respect to the acquisition of the additional 10% interest. This valuation was primarily based on the optimized Fekola Mine feasibility study filed with the State of Mali in July 2016. The underlying valuation studies were prepared by two separate international valuation firms, one acting for each of the Company and the State of Mali, respectively, using a discounted cash flow methodology. The final $47 million valuation reflects the point at which the valuation ranges prepared by the two independent valuation firms overlapped.

The $47 million obligation of the State of Mali will be set up as a loan from B2Gold to the State of Mali. This loan will bear interest at a rate of the prime lending rate of the Central Bank of West African States (currently 4.5%) plus 3%. The loan will be satisfied by netting it off against any ordinary dividends receivable by the State of Mali for its second 10% participating interest in Fekola SA until such time as the full amount of any principal and accrued interest outstanding under the loan are extinguished.

B2Gold has developed an excellent relationship over the past four years with the Government of Mali. All negotiations between the Company's senior representatives and the Malian government ministries have been conducted and concluded in an environment of mutual fairness, respect and transparency. B2Gold looks forward to working with the Malian government as partners in the mutually beneficial world-class Fekola Mine.

Fekola Mine

Fekola is B2Gold's largest mine, representing approximately 45% of the Company's projected consolidated 2018 gold production. For the first half of 2018, Fekola produced 226,786 ounces of gold, above budget by 11% with cash operating costs (see "Non-IFRS Measures below") of $293 per ounce, $71 per ounce below budget, and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") (see "Non-IFRS Measures below") of $466 per ounce, $138 per ounce below budget.

Exploration drilling at the Fekola North Extension zone indicates that the potential exists, subject to further drilling, to significantly increase open-pit resources and reserves, north of the current Fekola open-pit reserve. The Fekola North Extension remains open to the north. B2Gold intends to release additional drill results in September 2018, followed by an updated mineral resource calculation in October 2018.

Based on the positive exploration results to date, the Company's in-house technical team is conducting engineering and other technical studies to ascertain the potential to expand the current Fekola Mine and mill facilities, and increase tonnage throughput, thereby increasing annual gold production, if, as expected, a larger open-pit resource is confirmed by the current exploration and in-fill drilling. Results of these studies are projected to be available by year-end 2018.

About B2Gold Corp.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, B2Gold Corp. is the world's new senior gold producer. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has five operating gold mines, and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Nicaragua, the Philippines, Namibia, Mali, Burkina Faso, Colombia and Finland.

With the first full year of production from the large, new Fekola Mine, B2Gold is achieving transformational growth in 2018. Consolidated gold production is forecast to be between 920,000 and 960,000 ounces, representing an increase in annual consolidated gold production of approximately 300,000 ounces in 2018 versus 2017. Based on current assumptions, in 2018, consolidated cash operating costs are projected to be between $505 and $550 per ounce, and consolidated AISC are projected to be between $780 and $830 per ounce.

Production results and production guidance presented in this news release reflect the total production at the mines B2Gold operates on a 100% basis.

