- Chris Baker joins Box as Senior Vice President and General Manager of EMEA -

Box (NYSE:BOX), a leader in cloud content management, today announced that Chris Baker has joined the Box Executive team as SVP and General Manager of EMEA. The appointment signifies Box's continued commitment to international expansion and further extension into Europe and the Middle East.

Mr. Baker joins Box after nearly four years as Managing Director at SAP Concur, leading and growing its teams in the UK, Ireland, France, Africa, Middle East, Nordics and Benelux regions. In that role, he tripled revenues inside two years, and managed a cross-functional organization of hundreds of employees through the SAP acquisition.

"Growth in international markets is fundamental to our long-term strategy," said Stephanie Carullo, COO at Box. "We're excited to welcome Chris to help drive our European business forward. His strong track-record in delivering results, most recently at SAP Concur, and his experience in building vibrant, high-growth businesses across EMEA, will help him in our goal of expanding Box's presence in this key region."

Mr. Baker's appointment follows Box's continued international investment. Dedicated to delivering secure, compliant solutions for every industry and geography, Box has recently released a number of offerings especially relevant for EMEA organizations, such as Box Zones with multizone support, Box Data Processing Addendum and BCR approval. In Europe, Box continues to grow with a newly opened European-HQ in London, and expanded regional offices in Munich, Paris, Amsterdam, and Stockholm. Further afield, Box has also recently moved into a new expanded office in Tokyo.

"I've been watching Box for several years and see a great opportunity for driving growth in EMEA," said Chris Baker. "Today businesses of all sizes are looking to become fully digital workplaces. Box's strong product roadmap, forward-thinking vision, and company culture make it uniquely positioned to help customers on that journey. I am delighted to join at this exciting time."

Before Concur, Mr. Baker held various roles at some of the highest-profile software companies in the world including Sun Microsystems, Microsoft, and Salesforce.com. He holds a degree in Philosophy and Psychology from Keele University and an MSc in Knowledge Based Systems from the University of Sussex. He also serves as the Chair of Board of Trustees for brainstrust, a UK charity dedicated to improving clinical care and support for brain tumor sufferers.

