sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

100,42  Euro		+0,32
+0,32 %
WKN: 716460 ISIN: DE0007164600 Ticker-Symbol: SAP 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
EURO STOXX 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
SAP SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAP SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
100,30
100,32
11:17
100,30
100,32
11:17
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BOX INC
BOX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BOX INC22,08-0,90 %
SAP SE100,42+0,32 %