Original-Research: KPS AG - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu KPS AG Unternehmen: KPS AG ISIN: DE000A1A6V48 Anlass der Studie: Research Comment Empfehlung: BUY Kursziel: 12.50 EUR Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker Margin improvements in the third quarter - Forecast currently very conservative - Forecasts for 2018/19 confirmed - Target price: EUR 12.50 Rating: Buy KPS AG published the figures for the third quarter of 17/18 on 10/08/2018 and was able to present significant margin improvements. Sales were up by 5.5% to EUR 41.9m (previous year: EUR 37.7m) and EBIT fell by 31.2% to EUR 4.6m (previous year: EUR 5,9m). Thus, an EBIT margin (own calculation) of 11.0% was achieved in the third quarter and, after the two preceding quarters, is again in the double-digit range for the first time. The PPA depreciation and amortization from the acquisitions made a significant contribution to the EBIT decline. EBITDA fell by 18.2% to EUR 5.7m (previous year: EUR 6.2m). The company confirmed the guidance of EUR 160m to EUR 170m in sales with an EBIT of EUR 16 to EUR 20m. We also confirm our forecasts and continue to expect sales revenues of EUR 170.00m and EBIT of EUR 16.26m. However, sales, in particular, show that our current forecasts are conservative. For the fulfillment of the forecast, sales of EUR 39.75m would have to be achieved in the fourth quarter, which would be at the lower end by the quarterly comparison. The EBIT forecast for Q4 is slightly above the average of the three previous quarters, but EBIT should tend to rise against the background of the projects progression. In the first quarter in particular, four major projects were launched, which only made a smaller contribution to sales and earnings in Q1 during the start-up phase. The projects gain in scope over time and thus should deliver higher contributions. According to management, additional projects are already on the horizon and also a dividend at the previous year's level is expected (previous year: EUR 0.35 per share). The current projects should gain in scope and also in potential contributions and we expect the company to return to the usual high EBIT margins of over 15% in the medium term. On the basis of our unchanged DCF model, we have determined a fair value of EUR 12.50 and continue to award the rating buy. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: http://www.more-ir.de/d/16793.pdf Kontakt für Rückfragen Jörg Grunwald Vorstand GBC AG Halderstraße 27 86150 Augsburg 0821 / 241133 0 research@gbc-ag.de Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm =------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.------------------- Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

August 14, 2018 05:33 ET (09:33 GMT)