Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 13-August-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 412.77p INCLUDING current year revenue 419.53p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 408.45p INCLUDING current year revenue 415.22p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---