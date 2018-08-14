Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2018) - Backstageplay Inc. (TSXV: BP) (the "Company") announced that it has finalized a commercial license agreement with Los Angeles-based Artist management firm Young Boss Entertainment, who will launch a Puerto Rican reggaeton star Jory Boy-inspired and branded social gamesroom on its social gaming platform at Joryboy.backstageplay.com. The Jory Boy-inspired gamesroom will launch in the coming weeks and will be promoted by the Artist in social media throughout the fall and winter 2018 and throughout the promotion of Jory Boy's latest album Otra Liga 2.

"As we announced in our Sandbox article in June 2018, we have planned the release of our Backstageplay-powered games room for a few months now," said Jeremy Da Director of Marketing at Cinq Music. "Gaming drives great fan engagement and we believe that it is the future and will become a very useful tool as a way for Artists to promote to their fans during downtime. We are excited to be able to promote our new album and Jory Boy's experiences and activities through the Backstageplay social gaming environment."

Fernando Luis Sierra Benitez (professionally known as Jory Boy) was born in Puerto Rico and migrated to the United States at age 10. In 2013, the first year of his solo career, Jory Boy was part of the production "The Formula" within Pina Records, where he composed the song "More" that launched him internationally as a soloist. The release was by Zion and Ken feat. Jory (La Formula). Jory Boy's solo hits "Romeo y Julieta" and "Noches de Fantasía" followed in 2013 and 2014. In 2015, he signed with Young Boss Entertainment and the label La Isla del Entretenimiento.

"We are delighted to have completed this arrangement with Young Boss Entertainment, which will feature Jory Boy as their first Artist under management on our social gaming platform," said Scott White Backstageplay's CEO.Jory Boy brings a new music genre and international (LatAm) demographic to the Backstageplay platform and our social gaming environment, which we expect will blend perfectly with some of the new gamification content we are building. We look forward to working with Chris Ruiz at Young Boss as well as Jory Boy directly as we develop new ways to enhance fan engagement and interaction."

Jory Boy has over 1 million followers on Instagram, where he will focus the promotion of his new album Otra Liga 2 and his gamesroom with Backstageplay.

