Net Insight AB: Net Insight selected for next-generation media network connecting stadiums for Austria Football Bundesliga

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, the leading provider in streaming, media transport and resource scheduling, today announces that MTI Teleport has built a media network for Sky Austria based on the new terabit capacity router Nimbra 1060.

The new media network connects 12 football stadiums throughout Austria with Sky Austria's premises and MTI Teleport's Network Operation Center, for the Austrian Football Bundesliga. It delivers uncompressed video and data services via 10 Gbps links enabling distributed workflows, that creates positive synergies for rights holders and production facilities.

"Net Insight's well-proven technology is essential for us and the Nimbra 1060 gives us unsurpassed scalability," says David Müller, Director Product Management at MTI. "It makes us even more competitive in the network services market for media and live sports."

"We have a long and solid partnership with MTI Teleport together with SHM Broadcast that we have built over the years," says Henrik Sund, CEO of Net Insight. "With our new platform we will help MTI Teleport to meet future capacity and flexibility needs for live sports as we move into IP based production workflows."

The order was won together with Net Insight's partner SHM Broadcast and the network went live in July.

Nimbra 1060 is Net Insight's next generation terabit router with NFV oriented architecture, providing assured and agile wide area network transmission of all-IP media services. Nimbra 1060 manages traditional media services as well as IP-based media services such as SMPTE 2110 across wide area networks; interconnecting event sites, stadiums, studios, and production sites easily without complex traffic engineering.

Other sports leagues that run over MTI Teleport's Nimbra-based networks are the German Football Bundesliga 1 and 2, the Basketball league, the Ice Hockey league and the Handball league. Other sports events such as Champion league games also run over MTI Teleport's networks, with the final being broadcasted in 4K already in 2015.

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visitnetinsight.net (https://netinsight.net)

Twitter: @NetInsight, twitter.com/NetInsight (https://twitter.com/NetInsight)

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/net-insight/ (http://www.linkedin.com/company/net-insight/)

About MTI

MTI was founded in 1993 and is Germany's leading media backbone operator connected to all major broadcasters, media houses, venues and distribution platform operators. The MTI facilities are located right in the heart of Germany's media hub in Unterfoehring connected via fiber and satellite to the world's media centers. Its 100% owned infrastructure, such as a full fiber ring throughout Germany, two satellite teleports and state-of-the-art Data Centers form the basis for MTI's high reliability network for prime content for almost all major broadcast players in the German market.

For more information, please visit www.mti-teleport.de (http://www.mti-teleport.de)

About SHM Broadcast

As one of the market-leading, exclusive sales- and service partners of high-class broadcast-products for several international manufacturers, SHM Broadcast GmbH is focused on choosing business-partners, offering the best and innovative solutions and products in the market, to fulfil all the needs of broadcast customers and to provide the best and capable service after sales and integration.

The success of SHM Broadcast GmbH is based on more than 30 years of know-how in consulting, sales and service in the broadcast branch.

For more information, please visit www.shmbroadcast.de (http://www.shmbroadcast.de)

