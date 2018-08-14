sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,581 Euro		+0,08
+0,94 %
WKN: 886785 ISIN: DK0015250344 Ticker-Symbol: 1AM 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALM BRAND A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALM BRAND A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALM BRAND A/S
ALM BRAND A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALM BRAND A/S8,581+0,94 %