The share capital of the following share will be reduced in the Nasdaq Copenhagen's systems as per 15 August 2018. ISIN DK0015250344 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Alm. Brand ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 165,500,000 shares (DKK 1,655,000,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 4,500,000 shares (DKK 45,000,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 161,000,000 shares (DKK 1,610,000,000) ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ALMB ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3340 ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=688477