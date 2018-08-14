Dohmen Life Science Services (DLSS) Selects ArisGlobal's LifeSphere Safety MultiVigilance Multi-Tenant Cloud Platform, Adding Cognitive Computing to Best-in-Class Medical Communication, PV & Commercial Services

MIAMI, August 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ArisGlobal, a leading life sciences technology provider, announced that Dohmen Life Science Services (DLSS), a leading provider of outsourced commercialization services within the life sciences industry, selected LifeSphere Safety MultiVigilance as an additional pharmacovigilance platform to manage case processing for its global clientele of pharma and medical device companies.

LifeSphere Safety MultiVigilance leverages the LifeSphere platform, which uses state-of-the-art robotic and cognitive computing technologies like natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning to enable automation. The solution has the potential to transform the practice of pharmacovigilance from a tedious, resource intensive process to a dynamic and efficient practice. Over the past year, ArisGlobal's highly skilled team of pharmacovigilance and cognitive computing experts have been actively involved in developing the next-generation, automation-enabled technology that is revolutionizing the way pharmacovigilance case processing is done today.

"As our global business rapidly expands and the regulatory environment becomes more complex, we recognize the value that cognitive automation brings to the traditionally manual pharmacovigilance process," shares Herb Lee, Senior Vice President, Medical Communications & PV, DLSS. "The LifeSphere Platforms gives our clients access to a complete PV service solution powered by our experienced PV staff, backed by the added efficiency of automation and data analysis. Every investment we make is designed to help our clients improve operational efficiency, capture revenue faster, maintain compliance, and most importantly, best serve the needs of their patients," added Lee.

The platform features a pre-configured, tested and ready-to-use application, provided and hosted for DLSS. Interactive data monitoring and analysis capabilities across multiple tenants helps DLSS provide its clients with critical insights to track daily operations and make informed strategic long-term decisions.

"ArisGlobal's LifeSphere Safety MultiVigilance multi-tenant cloud solution provides robust security, scalability, seamless upgrades and cutting edge cognitive computing technology leading to better compliance to global regulations and cost-effective pharmacovigilance processes," said Sankesh Abbhi, President and CEO, ArisGlobal.

