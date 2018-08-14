Corel: Pinnacle Studio 22 Ultimate Amps Up Video Editing with New Pro-inspired Features

OTTAWA, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing Pinnacle Studio 22 Ultimate (https://www.pinnaclesys.com/en/products/studio/ultimate/?utm_source=PINNnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRPINN&utm_content=PINN22), Pinnacle's flagship video editing software that offers powerful features, precise editing controls, and premium effects to create eye-catching video projects with professional flair. With new Three- and Four-Point Editing, Color Grading, dynamic Split Screen videos, MultiCam Capture Lite, and more, Pinnacle Studio 22 Ultimate gives users a complete collection of pro-inspired features to express their unique vision and achieve stunning results.



"Pinnacle Studio Ultimate is the go-to choice for users looking for true creative control and a sophisticated editing experience from a consumer video editor," said Michel Yavercovski, Senior Director of Product Management for Pinnacle. "With the latest version, we're pushing this even further with a pro-inspired feature set that's ideal for the video editing enthusiast who wants to do more. With new capabilities like Color Grading, Three- and Four-Point Editing, and dynamic Split Screen with Keyframes, Pinnacle Studio Ultimate is the ideal choice for anyone striving to create projects that replicate the polish and creativity of professional productions."

Pinnacle Studio Ultimate 22 continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in consumer video editing with new features, including:

Set the tone and mood of your video with new powerful color grading controls, including color correction, color wheels, LUT, waveform scope, and more. Use Color Grading to match the color of two clips captured in different lighting, or get inspired and create a sun-kissed setting or ice blue landscape. New! Three- and Four-Point Editing: Enjoy the ultimate level of flexibility and precision. Mark in and out points on your clip and on the timeline to insert and place clips with accuracy.

Enjoy the ultimate level of flexibility and precision. Mark in and out points on your clip and on the timeline to insert and place clips with accuracy. New! MultiCam Capture Lite: Produce engaging videos by recording your screen and webcam simultaneously. Capture and combine two video streams, including captured video, audio, and microphone sound seamlessly. Now included directly in Pinnacle Studio 22, MultiCam Capture Lite integrates perfectly with MultiCam Editing to bring your production together.

Produce engaging videos by recording your screen and webcam simultaneously. Capture and combine two video streams, including captured video, audio, and microphone sound seamlessly. Now included directly in Pinnacle Studio 22, MultiCam Capture Lite integrates perfectly with MultiCam Editing to bring your production together. New! Split Screen Video with Keyframes: Add movement to your split screen video frames with new keyframe-based controls. Show off multiple streams simultaneously, create unique transitions or effects, and more.

Add movement to your split screen video frames with new keyframe-based controls. Show off multiple streams simultaneously, create unique transitions or effects, and more. New! Create 'Tiny Planet' Effects: Easily import your 360 video footage and start editing. Now you can give your audience a unique perspective by converting footage into a spherical panorama to create 'tiny planet' or 'rabbit hole' effects! These new creative options add to a robust 360 editing experience that supports popular 360 formats, and enables you to correct color, add titles, trim, and export as 360 video - or choose your angle and convert your 360 footage to a standard view.

Easily import your 360 video footage and start editing. Now you can give your audience a unique perspective by converting footage into a spherical panorama to create 'tiny planet' or 'rabbit hole' effects! These new creative options add to a robust 360 editing experience that supports popular 360 formats, and enables you to correct color, add titles, trim, and export as 360 video - or choose your angle and convert your 360 footage to a standard view. Enhanced! Pinnacle MyDVD: With a new, streamlined user interface, it's now faster and easier to burn your video projects to disc with 100+ customizable menus, submenus, chapters, and music.

With a new, streamlined user interface, it's now faster and easier to burn your video projects to disc with 100+ customizable menus, submenus, chapters, and music. Enhanced! Effects from NewBlueFX: Enhance, optimize, and accelerate your productivity with NewBlue Video Essentials 1. Try out Skin Touch Up, Fisheye, and more premium effects from this popular collection from NewBlueFX.

In addition to these new features, Pinnacle Studio 22 Ultimate delivers a wealth of highly creative and advanced HD and 4k video editing options, including keyframe-based controls, dynamic transitions, track transparency, and stop motion animation. Pinnacle Studio 22 Ultimate is part of the Pinnacle Studio family that also includes Pinnacle Studio 22 Plus (https://www.pinnaclesys.com/en/products/studio/plus/?utm_source=PINNnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRPINN&utm_content=PINN22) and Pinnacle Studio 22 (https://www.pinnaclesys.com/en/products/studio/standard/?utm_source=PINNnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRPINN&utm_content=PINN22). To learn more about the Pinnacle Studio 22 product lineup, please refer to this comparison chart (https://www.pinnaclesys.com/en/products/studio/ultimate/?utm_source=PINNnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRPINN&utm_content=PINN22compare).

Availability

Pinnacle Studio 22 Ultimate, Pinnacle Studio 22 Plus, and Pinnacle Studio 22 are available now in Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Russian, Spanish, and Swedish. Suggested retail pricing of Pinnacle Studio 22 Ultimate is $129.95 (USD/CAN)/ EUR 129.95/ $144.95 AUD/ £114.95, Pinnacle Studio 22 Plus is $99.95 (USD/CAN)/ EUR 99.95/ $109.95 AUD/ £89.95, and Pinnacle Studio 22 is $59.95 (USD/CAN)/ EUR 59.95/ $65.95 AUD/ £59.95. Upgrade pricing is available. UK and Euro prices include VAT. For more information, please visit www.pinnaclesys.com (https://www.pinnaclesys.com/?utm_source=PINNnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRPINN&utm_content=PINN22).

Connect with us and learn more

Find Pinnacle Studio on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pinnaclesys (https://www.facebook.com/PinnacleSys/). Take advantage of helpful training resources at http://learn.corel.com (http://learn.corel.com/?utm_source=PINNnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRPINN&utm_content=PINN22).

First-time Studio Backlot (https://www.studiobacklot.tv/training/complete-pinnacle-studio-22) customers receive a 21-day, all-access pass to Pinnacle Studio training from Class on Demand (training is available in English and French).

About Pinnacle

Brought to you by Corel, Pinnacle products give people the power to realize their creative vision through video. Renowned for its depth of features and precise controls, Pinnacle Studio is the advanced video editor that lets users push the limits and get closer to professional results. To learn more about Pinnacle and its flagship video editor Pinnacle Studio, please visit www.pinnaclesys.com (https://www.pinnaclesys.com/?utm_source=PINNnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRPINN&utm_content=PINN22).

One of the world's top software companies, Corel's mission is simple: to help people achieve new levels of creativity, productivity, and success. For more information, please visit www.corel.com (https://www.corel.com/en/?utm_source=PINNnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRPINN&utm_content=PINN22).

